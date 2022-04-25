© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 25, 2022

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT
LNH 04-25-22

On today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher guests include: (02:53) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks with an update on the spring season on Main Street, (17:28) the most accomplished female skier and Director of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation has details about her annual fundraiser that is coming to Park City and what life is like off the racecourse and (33:56) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update.

(12:12) PCMR lift upgrades hearing is Monday
(14:34) Wildlife experts say dogs and wildlife don’t mix

Local News Hour Historic Park City AllianceGinger WicksLindsey VonnPark City Chamber of Commerce/Convention & Visitors BureauJennifer Wesselhoff
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher