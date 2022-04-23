© 2022 KPCW

Featured

PCMR lift upgrades hearing is Monday

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published April 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT
pcmr.jpg
Monday's hearing is at noon at the Park City Council Chambers.

The initial hearing was scheduled for April 12, but was postponed at the request of the resort. The expansion is part of a $320 million company-wide investment announced by Vail Resorts last fall.

Monday’s hearing is an administrative one, meaning the Park City Planning Commission and City Council are not involved.

City planning staff told KPCW that according to the 1998 Development Agreement that governs the resort, lift upgrades only require administrative approval if the improvements are within the resort’s Mountain Upgrade Plan. City staff says these lift improvements do fall under that plan.

PCMR wants to upgrade the Silverlode Express from a six-person chair to an eight-person one. Silverlode is a frequent choke-point for skiers and riders looking to access higher points on the mountain. The resort also hopes to replace the Eagle and Eaglet lifts with a new, faster six-person lift that would bring skiers and riders to the King Con ridge directly from the resort’s base area.

However, PCMR has seen some pushback on the plans. The initial hearing was scheduled for April 12, but was postponed at the request of the resort after it was determined more information on parking plans for the base area was needed before approval.

PCMR announced a paid parking program for the base area last week.

Public comments submitted ahead of the meeting were a mixed bag. Some people said they were in support of the lift upgrades, while others voiced their strong opposition to the project.

Founder of community group Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition, or RRAD, Deb Rentfrow told KPCW last week that she thinks the plans to upgrade and remove the Eagle and Eaglet lifts don’t fall under the Mountain Upgrade Plan. She also said the resort’s current parking lots are insufficient. She said these shortcomings should require the upgrades to go through the usual planning commission and city council approval process.

In a statement sent to KPCW earlier this month, PCMR Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar said the lift upgrades will “significantly reduce crowding and wait times, move guests out of the base area, and improve the guest experience.”

The public hearing for the upgrades will be held at noon on Monday, April 25 at the Park City Council Chambers. A link to the full agenda packet and details on how to participate virtually can be found at KPCW.org.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
