Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 27, 2022

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests today include: (08:05) High Valley Transit Board Member David Geffen has the latest with the transit district's ambitious plans for 2022 and (23:06) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of Thursday's City Council meeting.

(02:39) Open house scheduled for 600-unit development in Hideout
(04:19) Vail Resorts says last season’s skier visits, revenue considerably higher over 2020-21 winter
(06:16) IOC visits Utah to explore an Olympic bid
(20:36) Catalytic converters were stolen last week from a half dozen vehicles in Summit County
(42:59) Peace House helps put spotlight on sex trafficking in Summit County
(46:01) Quinn’s annexation, National Ability Center building in front of Park City Planning Commission
(47:41) Summit County says it could choose not to comply with new law targeted at Kimball Junction development

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
