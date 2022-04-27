Local News Hour - April 27, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests today include: (08:05) High Valley Transit Board Member David Geffen has the latest with the transit district's ambitious plans for 2022 and (23:06) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of Thursday's City Council meeting.
(02:39) Open house scheduled for 600-unit development in Hideout
(04:19) Vail Resorts says last season’s skier visits, revenue considerably higher over 2020-21 winter
(06:16) IOC visits Utah to explore an Olympic bid
(20:36) Catalytic converters were stolen last week from a half dozen vehicles in Summit County
(42:59) Peace House helps put spotlight on sex trafficking in Summit County
(46:01) Quinn’s annexation, National Ability Center building in front of Park City Planning Commission
(47:41) Summit County says it could choose not to comply with new law targeted at Kimball Junction development