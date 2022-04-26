Quinn’s annexation, National Ability Center building in front of Park City Planning Commission

Wednesday’s planning commission meeting begins with a work session to discuss updates to the city’s land management code for water-wise landscaping. The commission will follow that by looking at the city’s petition to annex 1,200 acres of land in the Quinn’s Junction area.

Park City began the process to annex the land on the eastern edge of the city last October. The parcels include the city-owned Clark Ranch property south and east of Park City Heights and a sizable chunk of the land known as Richardson Flat.

The city has identified Clark Ranch as a potential site for a future affordable housing project. According to a city staff report, the 1,200 acres are intended to be zoned as recreation and open space.

The annexation has been challenged in court by an adjoining landowner. According to property and court records, that landowner is an LLC associated with Larry H. Miller Real Estate and Nate Brockbank. The court hearing for that challenge is scheduled for June 1. Attorneys for Park City said the city would not vote on the annexation before June 16.

Later on the agenda, the National Ability Center’s new McGrath Family Mountain Center is up for a vote.

The National Ability Center has been operating out of a double-wide trailer at the base of Park City Mountain Resort for the last 25 years and hopes to build a new 9,000 square foot building as its new mountain center.

Two NAC items are on the agenda - a recommendation to approve the subdivision the center is to be built on, and the conditional use permit for the center’s construction.

If the center is approved, the NAC hopes to have construction complete by the start of the 2023-24 winter season.

Wednesday’s planning commission meeting starts at 5:30pm. The full agenda and details on how to participate virtually can be found here.