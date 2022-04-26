IOC visits Utah to explore an Olympic bid

A delegation from the IOC will visit Utah this week for three days, touring multiple sites that were part of the 2002 Olympics. The visit will be hosted by the Salt Lake City Utah Committee for the Games, with representatives from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. It will be the first official face-to-face visit since Salt Lake City was chosen as a potential host for the games.

The delegation will be looking at venues from a technical point of view such as vertical drops of Deer Valley and Park City Mountain as well as quality of ice at the Peaks Ice Arena and Salt Lake Ice Center and other metrics to judge a venue’s viability.

Among the 2002 winter games venues the committee will tour is the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, which it will visit Thursday.

According to the USOP, Salt Lake City is a unique candidate to host the games – since the 2002 Olympics, most of the venues have been in continual use for national and international events. It’s also continued to serve Team USA athletes as well as attracting athletes from around the world to train in and around the mountains.

President and CEO of the Salt Lak City Committee for the Games, Fraser Bullock said, “The IOC visit is an opportunity for us to showcase both our ongoing athlete engagement with the many 2002 legacy venues as well as our preparedness now for hosting the Games.”

While Salt Lake City hosting the Olympics has been discussed for 2030 as well as 2034, the IOC is currently looking at the locations of potential 2030 hosts. If Salt Lake City isn’t chosen, the city would roll over into a 2034 potential hosting bid.

