© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

IOC visits Utah to explore an Olympic bid

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published April 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM MDT
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center skiing ski .jpg
Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation
/
KPCW
The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, site of the 2002 Olympic biathlon, cross country and Nordic combined events, is just outside of Midway in Wasatch County.

The International Olympic Committee will visit Utah to look at venues for potential winter games in 2030.

A delegation from the IOC will visit Utah this week for three days, touring multiple sites that were part of the 2002 Olympics. The visit will be hosted by the Salt Lake City Utah Committee for the Games, with representatives from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. It will be the first official face-to-face visit since Salt Lake City was chosen as a potential host for the games.

The delegation will be looking at venues from a technical point of view such as vertical drops of Deer Valley and Park City Mountain as well as quality of ice at the Peaks Ice Arena and Salt Lake Ice Center and other metrics to judge a venue’s viability.

Among the 2002 winter games venues the committee will tour is the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, which it will visit Thursday.

According to the USOP, Salt Lake City is a unique candidate to host the games – since the 2002 Olympics, most of the venues have been in continual use for national and international events. It’s also continued to serve Team USA athletes as well as attracting athletes from around the world to train in and around the mountains.

President and CEO of the Salt Lak City Committee for the Games, Fraser Bullock said, “The IOC visit is an opportunity for us to showcase both our ongoing athlete engagement with the many 2002 legacy venues as well as our preparedness now for hosting the Games.”

While Salt Lake City hosting the Olympics has been discussed for 2030 as well as 2034, the IOC is currently looking at the locations of potential 2030 hosts. If Salt Lake City isn’t chosen, the city would roll over into a 2034 potential hosting bid.

State & Regional
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan