Open house scheduled for 600-unit development in Hideout

The Boulders at Hideout development would be on the hillside rising from S.R. 248 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir scenic overlook.

Skyhawk Development is seeking to build about 600 units on 112 acres. The concept plan approved by the Planning Commission in February called for 150 hotel rooms, a 20-room bed-and-breakfast and approximately 400 homes. The commission also recommended the land be rezoned for the project.

There’s already a large home on the site, which would be converted into the bed-and-breakfast. The developers are holding an open house at the site from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at 1220 UT-248, Hideout.

A flier for the open house says the event is an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the project.

In February, though planning commissioners unanimously voted for the plan, they expressed reservations about the overall number of units, the lack of water and a lack of a connection to most of the homes in the town and the reservoir across S.R. 248.

The Town Council has final land-use authority and has debated the project in several meetings. The developers claim they are offering more in community incentives than any other development has given the town. Among those amenities are trails, road infrastructure on S.R. 248 and an amphitheater.

Hideout officials have said this is one of the last big pieces of developable property in the town and have eyed it as the potential location for a new town center.