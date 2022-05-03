Local News Hour - May 3, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (08:51) Soldier Hollow Customer Engagement Manager Rachel Kahler talks about hosting the International Olympic Committee and upcoming summer calendar, (25:50) Village Bicycle Project members James May and Executive Director Joshua Poppel have details about Saturday's bike drop and (36:40) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.