Summit County charges former Main Street businessman with 3 felonies

For years, a group of buildings at the corner of Heber Avenue and Main Street, Park City, have been at the center of multi-million dollar lawsuits. Now, they’re at the center of a criminal case.

On Monday, Summit County charged Kenneth Abdalla with three second-degree felonies: theft; a pattern of unlawful activity; and unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary. The allegations stem from Abdalla’s involvement with what was formerly known as the Sky Lodge condominium hotel and other properties across from what is now L.L. Bean.

Second-degree felonies carry potential sentences of one to 15 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine. Abdalla could not be reached for comment. No attorney was listed for Abdalla in court records Monday afternoon. Calls to attorneys who have previously represented Abdalla were not immediately returned.

According to the court filing, Abdalla and other related business entities owed an association of the properties' owners nearly $4.2 million. The county alleges nearly $3.8 million of that sum was spent on expenses not associated with the property owners association, including payments to Abdalla’s personal chef and nanny. The county also alleges some of the money was used to buy food and liquor for a restaurant controlled by an Abdalla-related LLC.

The filing says the civil lawsuits led to a court-appointed receiver, which performed a forensic audit and discovered evidence of criminal activity. The filing also says the Park City Police Department received a report of the alleged fraud.

The filing says Abdalla misappropriated more than $3.7 million over four years, about $143,000 of which occurred after May 2, 2018. That appears to be a key date. According to Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, there is a four-year statute of limitations in this case, and the county can only prosecute what happened after May 2, 2018.

The charges allege that Abdalla, his then-wife and various entities accumulated power and control of the properties’ management structure. Tenants included businesses like the Sundance-owned restaurant Zoom, which folded, and condominium owners who also rented their units.

Abdalla and others eventually appointed all members of the properties’ management committee, which prepared annual budgets. The charges allege the association's budgets ballooned and the financial burden shifted away from the commercial properties Abdalla controlled to residential owners.

Meanwhile, the property fell into severe disrepair, the charges allege. In 2015, an Abdalla-controlled company was hired to manage the property for $10,000 per month.