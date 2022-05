Bikes for Africa

On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (08:51) Soldier Hollow Customer Engagement Manager Rachel Kahler talks about hosting the International Olympic Committee and upcoming summer calendar, (25:50) Village Bicycle Project members James May and Executive Director Joshua Poppel have details about Saturday's bike drop and (36:40) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.

