Local News Hour - May 11, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (19:33) Park City Manager Matt Dias with a preview of this week's city council meeting and (37:06) Michael Oswald, author of Your Guide to the National Parks, talks about his comprehensive new book detailing America's National Parks.
(03:06) Can Summit County regulate properties used as Airbnbs?
(06:47) “Fractional” home ownership in front of Park City Planning Commission this week
(09:16) Heber Chamber, Main Street businesses want to reduce downtown traffic
(13:02) May 2022 Book review -- "A Hunter – Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century"
(16:25) Know the best practices when encountering cougars