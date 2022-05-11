© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour - May 11, 2022

Published May 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
LNH 05-11-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (19:33) Park City Manager Matt Dias with a preview of this week's city council meeting and (37:06) Michael Oswald, author of Your Guide to the National Parks, talks about his comprehensive new book detailing America's National Parks.

(03:06) Can Summit County regulate properties used as Airbnbs?
(06:47) “Fractional” home ownership in front of Park City Planning Commission this week
(09:16) Heber Chamber, Main Street businesses want to reduce downtown traffic
(13:02) May 2022 Book review -- "A Hunter – Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century"
(16:25) Know the best practices when encountering cougars

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
