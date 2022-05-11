-
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (19:33) Park City Manager Matt Dias with a preview of this week's city council meeting and (37:06) Michael Oswald, author of Your Guide to the National Parks, talks about his comprehensive new book detailing America's National Parks.