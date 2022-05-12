© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 12, 2022

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM MDT
LNH 05-12-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:41) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, (24:18) Mountainland Association of Governments Wasatch Region Trails Planner Don Taylor has an update on Wasatch County trails projects and (42:32) Summit County Stormwater Manager Kelsey Christiansen has details on the County's Earth Day event Trails, Trash and Tunes that was rescheduled to this Saturday, May 14.

(02:47) Summit County receives new proposal for Tech Center
(38:46) Sundance going hybrid has mixed reviews in Park City
(46:41) Wyatt Pike prepares for regional tour with former Park City classmates

Local News Hour Roger ArmstrongSummit County CouncilMountainland Association of GovernmentsDon TaylorWasatch CountyEnvironmental ProtectionEarth DayKelsey ChristiansenCommunity Event
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
