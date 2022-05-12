Local News Hour - May 12, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:41) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, (24:18) Mountainland Association of Governments Wasatch Region Trails Planner Don Taylor has an update on Wasatch County trails projects and (42:32) Summit County Stormwater Manager Kelsey Christiansen has details on the County's Earth Day event Trails, Trash and Tunes that was rescheduled to this Saturday, May 14.
