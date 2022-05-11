Wyatt Pike prepares for regional tour with former Park City classmates

“Deep Blue,” Wyatt Pike’s latest release, came out February. It’s the first of three more singles Pike will put out over the summer from an EP called Growing Season.

The Growing Season Tour begins in San Diego next week on Wednesday, May 18th.

Pike says going on tour has been a goal for years. He put it on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also while he was on American Idol, where he progressed to the show’s “Top 16.”

“It doesn’t totally feel real yet, just because we’ve been used to not a lot of live music for the last couple of years,” he says. “I’m really excited to get out and meet some new people and hopefully make some new fans.”

Although he played bass on a short tour with Salt Lake City’s The Backseat Lovers, this will be his first tour playing his own music.

Pike will play 11 shows in California, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

“I haven’t been up to the Northwest, so I’m super excited to check out Washington and Oregon, and then to be playing shows there is even cooler,” Pike says. “I’m also really looking forward to the San Francisco show. I’m looking forward to just being out there to play a show in the actual city and checking it out.”

On tour, he’ll be with friends he grew up playing music with in the Park City High School music program. While he plays acoustic guitar and sings, he’ll have Nick Dillman on the bass and Joe Dinger playing drums.

“We grew up in [that program] together and have kept playing music since,” Pike says. “I think, hopefully, our band director is pretty proud of us for making it out on the road. It’s going to be a good time with friends.”

They’ll play songs from his 2020 Brand New Boy EP and new tracks from Growing Season, as well as songs he just wrote and hasn’t recorded. He says some covers could make it into the longer sets.

Pike will also bring Los Angeles artist Theo Kandel.

The show in Salt Lake City is at Kilby Court next Friday, May 20, and the last show in Los Angeles is on May 31.

After the tour, he says he’ll return to Los Angeles, where he lives now. Pike plans to record more songs. He’ll also travel to the East Coast for another mini-tour in July.

For more information and tickets, visit wyattpike.com.

