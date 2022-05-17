© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 17, 2022

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 05-17-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:05) U.S. Forest Service Supervisor David Whittekiend has details on the opening of the forest service lands this spring, (19:51) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken discusses a number of ongoing planning issues, including the appeal of the PCMR chairlifts, fractional ownerships, and the redevelopment of the Deer Valley parking lots and (36:58) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers has a monthly update on waste water flows and an emergency planning exercise.

(02:59) Teachers are awarded for excellence by Park City Education Foundation
(34:13) Muralist collecting symbols, history to use in large East Side project
(46:36) Heber City Council to strategize Highway 40 developments, consider fiber internet
(48:21) Park City school board to consider $96M budget, tax increase

Tags

Local News Hour U.S. Forest ServiceDavid WhittekiendPark City Planning DirectorGretchen MillikenSnyderville Basin Water ReclamationMike Luers
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher