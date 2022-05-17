Local News Hour - May 17, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:05) U.S. Forest Service Supervisor David Whittekiend has details on the opening of the forest service lands this spring, (19:51) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken discusses a number of ongoing planning issues, including the appeal of the PCMR chairlifts, fractional ownerships, and the redevelopment of the Deer Valley parking lots and (36:58) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers has a monthly update on waste water flows and an emergency planning exercise.
(02:59) Teachers are awarded for excellence by Park City Education Foundation
(34:13) Muralist collecting symbols, history to use in large East Side project
(46:36) Heber City Council to strategize Highway 40 developments, consider fiber internet
(48:21) Park City school board to consider $96M budget, tax increase