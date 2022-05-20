Local News Hour - May 20, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:59) Park City Native Harry Lawson - "Peech" is coming back to Utah for a performance in Salt Lake City. He's got a new single out, "In My Head," (22:04) Sunrise Rotary Club member Jim Whitney and Kim Kerr have details about community grant applications and the return of Shotski and (37:13) National Ability Center Development Director Carey Cusimano has details about the Barn party happening June 4.
(04:27) Park City’s heating up with summer concerts
(17:48) Gas prices are rising fast, and in our largely rural region, that is a big problem
(31:48) Friday Film Review -- "The Janes"
(35:12) Wasatch High School graduates over 600 students
(46:10) Park City Film’s summer drive-in season coming in June
(49:02) Sheriff’s Office investigating $150,000 fraud on East Side