local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 20, 2022

Published May 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
LNH 05-20-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:59) Park City Native Harry Lawson - "Peech" is coming back to Utah for a performance in Salt Lake City. He's got a new single out, "In My Head," (22:04) Sunrise Rotary Club member Jim Whitney and Kim Kerr have details about community grant applications and the return of Shotski and (37:13) National Ability Center Development Director Carey Cusimano has details about the Barn party happening June 4.

(04:27) Park City’s heating up with summer concerts
(17:48) Gas prices are rising fast, and in our largely rural region, that is a big problem
(31:48) Friday Film Review -- "The Janes"
(35:12) Wasatch High School graduates over 600 students
(46:10) Park City Film’s summer drive-in season coming in June
(49:02) Sheriff’s Office investigating $150,000 fraud on East Side

Local News Hour PeechHarry LawsonPark City Sunrise RotaryShotskiJim WhitneyKim KerrNational Ability CenterCommunity EventCarey Cusimano
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
