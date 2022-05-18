Park City’s heating up with summer concerts

Mountain Town Music and Park City Institute are non-profits who bring musical performances each year to Park City, and their summer calendars are full of tunes. Between May 23rd and September 27th there are hundreds of performances scheduled from blue grass to Tex-Mex to solo singer- songwriters.

Park City Institute’s Main Stage Series ends this Saturday, May 21st with Grupo Fantasma, a Grammy Award-winning Tex-Mex band. Executive Director, Ari Ioannides says it’s in conjunction with several organizations in town.

“So the goal there is to engage our Latin X community better help them feel comfortable and welcome on the stage. So if you know anyone who speaks Spanish, if you speak Spanish to Spanish family, please come down to the Eccles. We don't want the price of the ticket to get in the way of you. Having a great time with your family. This band is phenomenal. Sounds wonderful. Grupo Fantasma Grammy Award winning look it up.

The Moon River Jamboree featuring Josh Ritter on June 8th at the 4U Ranch kicks off the summer in Peoa. Brian Richards, Executive Director of Mountain Town Music, says the concert is a fundraiser in honor of his late son, and will benefit the Michael James Richards Memorial Fund.

Richards said he believes that people will see a side to Josh Ritter that’s not possible to appreciate in a big venue.

“That's why I'm really excited about the Moon River Jamboree, because Josh Ritter is one of my favorite artists, and I've seen him play at Red Butte, but to see him on the stage by himself, you know, kind of baring his soul, so to speak, and talking about the genesis of the songs, while you you there and maybe even ask questions, I think that that's a very soulful and unique experience.”

Ioannides says because of construction at the Eccles and a few scheduling constraints, some planned performances had to be cancelled. However, he said he’s excited about the shows that are coming up.

“Well, I'll cut to the chase. Tower of powers coming on Friday, July 15 are a local favorite. They've been here a couple times. Great band in it's a wonderful venue for one of my favorites and people who don't mean No, I like horn bands. nitty gritty dirt band is coming on Friday, August 5, I love nitty gritty dirt band. And I don't know the last time they've been here. I don't think we've hosted them. So I'm thrilled to have them long history, a lot of original members, great music, and, you know, they played with a lot of other folks.”

Ioannides says the music series Professor of Rock, hosted by Adam Reader, is bringing Lou Gramm, the lead singer of Foreigner, to the stage on Saturday July 16th.

“We've lowered the prices of the tickets we're starting to drive down the costs based on other revenue sources. So those of you who don't know he has a great solo career but he's a principal songwriter and vocalist so “Feels like the first time”, “Cold as ice”. You know, just tons of songs “Hot Blooded”, “Waiting for a girl like you” and the hits go on and on”