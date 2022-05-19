Sheriff’s Office investigating $150,000 fraud on East Side

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday from the East Side that someone had been defrauded out of $150,000.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported the money was transferred in March from his credit union account to another person’s account whom he did not know. The address associated with the report is listed as S.R. 35, which is in the Francis area.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned limited information about the suspect when they took the initial report. The case was then forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Wright said the man’s credit union is investigating the transaction as well. Wright said there are still many unknowns in the case.