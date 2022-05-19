© 2022 KPCW

Summit County

Sheriff’s Office investigating $150,000 fraud on East Side

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published May 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
Summit County detectives are investigating a potentially fraudulent $150,000 bank transfer.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday from the East Side that someone had been defrauded out of $150,000.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported the money was transferred in March from his credit union account to another person’s account whom he did not know. The address associated with the report is listed as S.R. 35, which is in the Francis area.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned limited information about the suspect when they took the initial report. The case was then forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Wright said the man’s credit union is investigating the transaction as well. Wright said there are still many unknowns in the case.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
