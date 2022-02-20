Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:07) President of Wasatch Education Foundation Jeff Danley talks about work in the school district and programs coming next school year with a recap of last year, (17:41) Park City LGBTQIA+ Taskforce members Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon have details about Pride Month and the flag-raising that's happening tomorrow and (33:20) Outgoing PCMR COO Mike Goar has a look back at his lengthy career in the ski industry as he makes the move to Switzerland.

