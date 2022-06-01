© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 1, 2022

Published June 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM MDT
LNH 06-01-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:54) Moe Hickey, Executive Director of Voices for Utah Children, has an update on DACA student status, (25:18) Park Silly Sunday Executive Director Kate McChesney and Director of Operations & Vendor Logistics Michelle McDonald has details about this year's market that opens Sunday and (38:02) Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson has a gardens update.

(02:37) Mike Goar says goodbye to Park City Mountain Resort, heads to Switzerland in July
(22:50) Local bartender in ICU after motorcycle accident; friends rallying to help family
(46:07) Can someone bring a gun into Park City schools?
(47:53) First Mayflower Mountain Resort properties hit the real estate market

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
