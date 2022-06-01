Local News Hour - June 1, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:54) Moe Hickey, Executive Director of Voices for Utah Children, has an update on DACA student status, (25:18) Park Silly Sunday Executive Director Kate McChesney and Director of Operations & Vendor Logistics Michelle McDonald has details about this year's market that opens Sunday and (38:02) Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson has a gardens update.
(02:37) Mike Goar says goodbye to Park City Mountain Resort, heads to Switzerland in July
(22:50) Local bartender in ICU after motorcycle accident; friends rallying to help family
(46:07) Can someone bring a gun into Park City schools?
(47:53) First Mayflower Mountain Resort properties hit the real estate market