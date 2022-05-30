First Mayflower Mountain Resort properties hit the real estate market

The first development at the Mayflower to list properties for sale is called the Marcella Ski and Golf Community. About 50 properties became available for premarket sale in May.

The price tag? Between $2 million and $4 million.

The ski-accessible lots range in size from 1/4-acre to 8 acres. A release from Berkshire Hathaway Utah announcing the sale also touts the project’s access to a future private golf course.

President of the Park City Board of Realtors Rene Wood says, given the hot local housing market, she believes there will be takers.

“I think with everything selling and happening around Mayflower, that's just going to continue to hold the market steady in the Heber Valley and in Park City as well as Kamas.”

Wood says she’s not directly involved with the Marcella project.

Credit Berkshire Hathaway Utah / Over multiple phases, the Marcella project plans to build over 150 homes in a subdivision.

Berkshire Hathaway Utah announced the premarket offerings in mid-May. By then, nearly 30 of the 50 estates in the first phase of the project had already been sold.

“A lot of times they'll presell lots, and then people will resell them,” Wood says. “I mean, a lot of new developments will do that. They'll presell all of their lots, and then it might still change hands with actually who ends up closing on it.”

While the resort doesn’t anticipate running ski lifts for another couple of years, 2022 is a busy year for housing at the site.

According to Senior Vice President of Development Kurt Krieg of Extell, the Mayflower ski area developer, about 60 homes in the Mayflower’s Pioche project will also hit the market later this year. And two of the four apartment buildings in that project could welcome their first tenants by fall.

Last week, the governing board of the Military Installation Development Authority, the state agency overseeing the development, approved more lots. The board approved the Galena Three plat for another subdivision to be built above the main ski area, this one with nearly 70 homes.

Also this summer, Extell plans to open a 5-mile trail for hiking and biking. That’s part of the 50 miles of summer trails that Extell has agreed to build at the resort.