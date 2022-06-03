Local News Hour - June 3, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:06) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (25:34) Nuzzles and Co. Development Director Victoria Koelkebeck has details on tomorrow's Fly Free event and (33:59) Rich Wyman has details on the first ever Berrett Lane Block Party happening on Saturday.
(05:34) Summit County says no to license moratorium but agrees nightly rentals need regulating
(32:31) The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is pursuing host status for the 2030 Olympics
(42:03) Two alleged Main Street shoplifters arrested, two more suspects still at large
(43:40) Heber City hosts high school rodeo championships
(44:59) Friday Film Review