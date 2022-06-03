© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 3, 2022

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT
LNH 06-03-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:06) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (25:34) Nuzzles and Co. Development Director Victoria Koelkebeck has details on tomorrow's Fly Free event and (33:59) Rich Wyman has details on the first ever Berrett Lane Block Party happening on Saturday.

(05:34) Summit County says no to license moratorium but agrees nightly rentals need regulating
(32:31) The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is pursuing host status for the 2030 Olympics
(42:03) Two alleged Main Street shoplifters arrested, two more suspects still at large
(43:40) Heber City hosts high school rodeo championships
(44:59) Friday Film Review

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
