Two alleged Main Street shoplifters arrested, two more suspects still at large

Park City Police arrested two women on Tuesday who are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of clothing and merchandise from several shops on Main Street.

Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall says employees of a Main Street store called the police after the store was robbed on Tuesday night and officers then tracked down two suspects and made arrests after a brief pursuit.

“No, they weren’t busted in the act," Randall said. "It was called in that they had stolen at least $8,000 worth of merchandise from one of the stores on Main Street. Officers were actively looking for them; they had left the scene before [the store] called. One of the officers is a real tenacious guy and he was looking pretty close and he noticed a minivan with females in it that matched the description given and then attempted to stop the vehicle.”

According to the police department, inside the van officers found bags full of expensive clothing with price tags still attached, as well as black skirts or cloaks the women wore into the stores and used to conceal the stolen items.

Two additional suspects are still being sought, but Randall says the police have very little to go on right now.

“All four of them are from other countries, so there’s very little that we have," he said. "The two suspects we have in custody are not willing to give us any information on the other two.”

The police say the suspects are accused of stealing at least $20,000 of merchandise.