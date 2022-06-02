Heber City hosts high school rodeo championships

The Utah High School Rodeo Association championships have taken place at the Wasatch County Event Center for over 40 years. According to UHSRA Executive Board President Cody Penrod, about 200 competitors from 26 clubs are expected.

Clubs are regional teams that aren’t always affiliated with high schools. Penrod said the Wasatch High School Rodeo Club is known for consistently sending championship contenders.

Monday and Tuesday, qualifiers are scheduled for cutting horse and reined cow horse events. Championships are Wednesday.

Other events through the rest of the week include bull riding, bareback riding, saddleback riding, team roping, tiedown roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending and barrel racing.

Wednesday through Friday, preliminary go-rounds for regular rodeo events are happening in morning and evening sessions. Finals are at 3 p.m. Saturday of next weekend, June 11.

Before the rodeo events, high school girls will compete in the UHSRA Queens this Saturday. They’ll be judged in competitions including modeling, speeches and horseback riding.

The rodeo grounds are at 415 South Field Road. Single-day and weekend tickets will be available at the gate, and children 5 and under get in free.