Heber City hosts high school rodeo championships

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT
UHSRA rodeo.jpg
Western Edge Photography
/
UHSRA
A high schooler competes in last year's UHSRA championships at the Wasatch County Event Center.

Hundreds of Utah high school rodeo competitors will compete for individual championships in Heber City next week.

The Utah High School Rodeo Association championships have taken place at the Wasatch County Event Center for over 40 years. According to UHSRA Executive Board President Cody Penrod, about 200 competitors from 26 clubs are expected.

Clubs are regional teams that aren’t always affiliated with high schools. Penrod said the Wasatch High School Rodeo Club is known for consistently sending championship contenders.

Monday and Tuesday, qualifiers are scheduled for cutting horse and reined cow horse events. Championships are Wednesday.

Other events through the rest of the week include bull riding, bareback riding, saddleback riding, team roping, tiedown roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending and barrel racing.

Wednesday through Friday, preliminary go-rounds for regular rodeo events are happening in morning and evening sessions. Finals are at 3 p.m. Saturday of next weekend, June 11.

Before the rodeo events, high school girls will compete in the UHSRA Queens this Saturday. They’ll be judged in competitions including modeling, speeches and horseback riding.

A link to the schedule of events can be found at this link.

The rodeo grounds are at 415 South Field Road. Single-day and weekend tickets will be available at the gate, and children 5 and under get in free.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter