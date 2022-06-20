Local News Hour - June 20, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: (6:44) Homestake development representatives Rory Murphy and Ryan Davis ( J Fisher Company ) talk about their proposal and how to make it affordable, (28:11) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has a preview on the youth sports programs being planned for next school year and (36:09) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has an update on their strategic plan process and the Trailside East project.
(3:13) “Forever chemicals” detected in Park City groundwater, state and federal regulations expected later this year
(46:41) Both Summit County and Wasatch County move up one COVID -19 transmistion level classification
(48:35) Summit County Sheriff searching for man missing since June 11