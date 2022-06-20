© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour - June 20, 2022

Published June 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM MDT
LNH 06-20-22.png

On today's Local News Hour: (6:44) Homestake development representatives Rory Murphy and Ryan Davis ( J Fisher Company ) talk about their proposal and how to make it affordable, (28:11) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has a preview on the youth sports programs being planned for next school year and (36:09) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has an update on their strategic plan process and the Trailside East project.

(3:13) “Forever chemicals” detected in Park City groundwater, state and federal regulations expected later this year
(46:41) Both Summit County and Wasatch County move up one COVID -19 transmistion level classification
(48:35) Summit County Sheriff searching for man missing since June 11

Local News Hour Rory MurphyRyan DavisYouth Sports AllianceEmily FisherSnyderille Basin Recreation DistrictDana JonesHomestake Housing
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
