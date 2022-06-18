Summit County Sheriff searching for man missing since June 11

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jesse Lee Fredrickson was last seen in the Kamas area on June 11, and later in the day in Box Elder County.

Fredrickson is 5' 6" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He drives a white 2006 Ford F-150 with a Utah license plate of V761LG. The Sheriff’s Office says Fredrickson is familiar with the Uinta Mountains and the Weber Canyon area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fredrickson has not had any contact with his family since he went missing. People with any information on Fredrickson or his whereabouts are asked to please contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 435-615-3601.