Regional News

Summit County Sheriff searching for man missing since June 11

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published June 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT
Fredrickson
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
Jesse Lee Fredrickson

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jesse Lee Fredrickson has not had any contact with his family since he went missing.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jesse Lee Fredrickson was last seen in the Kamas area on June 11, and later in the day in Box Elder County.

Fredrickson is 5' 6" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He drives a white 2006 Ford F-150 with a Utah license plate of V761LG. The Sheriff’s Office says Fredrickson is familiar with the Uinta Mountains and the Weber Canyon area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fredrickson has not had any contact with his family since he went missing. People with any information on Fredrickson or his whereabouts are asked to please contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 435-615-3601.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins