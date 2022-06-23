© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 23, 2022

Published June 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher guests include: (5:29) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (21:42) Heber City Council Member Mike Johnston weighs in on local matters including the city building a fiber internet infrastructure and outdoor gym addressed at Tuesdays meeting and (37:30) Sam Mekrut of the Mountain Mediation Center and Joe Urankar from the Park City LGBTQ+ task force talk about the June 28th community conversation on the topics of visibility and belonging held at the Park City Library.

(2:44) Park City school board renews superintendent contract
(48:10) No planned Fourth of July fireworks in Park City this year

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilHeber City CouncilMike JohnstonJoe UrankarMountain Mediation CenterPark City LGBTQIA+ Task Force
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
