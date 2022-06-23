Local News Hour - June 23, 2022

On today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher guests include: (5:29) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (21:42) Heber City Council Member Mike Johnston weighs in on local matters including the city building a fiber internet infrastructure and outdoor gym addressed at Tuesdays meeting and (37:30) Sam Mekrut of the Mountain Mediation Center and Joe Urankar from the Park City LGBTQ+ task force talk about the June 28th community conversation on the topics of visibility and belonging held at the Park City Library.
