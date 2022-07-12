Local News Hour | July 12, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (4:16) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including two proposed tax increases, (19:27) Founder of the Park City Song Summit Ben Anderson with details on the sale of individual show tickets and summit passes and (32:07) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on some of the center’s upcoming events and programs including the mobile food pantry.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.