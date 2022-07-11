© 2022 KPCW

Park City lawyer Joe Wrona has first court appearance on rape charge

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published July 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT
Wrona crop (2).jpg
KPCW
/
Joe Wrona pictured in 2016 in the KPCW studios.

Joe Wrona, a prominent Park City attorney, was in court Monday morning for an initial appearance related to a felony rape charge.

Joe Wrona appeared in court virtually Monday morning before Third District Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona formally heard the charge against him, which is one count of first-degree felony rape.

The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred in March.

In addition, Mrazik granted the prosecutor’s request for a protective order, which means Wrona can’t contact the alleged victim through any means.

Wrona remains free after surrendering his passport to authorities last month. Prosecuting attorney Joe Hill said an arrest warrant was ordered when the charges were first filed, but attorneys on both sides negotiated for Wrona to remain out of jail as long as he didn’t have his passport. Hill said that was because Wrona could be considered an international flight risk.

Wrona may still travel within the United States.

Hill said the specific nature of the relationship between Wrona and his alleged victim gave prosecutors reason to believe there was no threat to public safety.

The victim named in the charging documents is Wrona’s 23-year-old daughter.

KPCW does not name or provide identifying details about victims of sex crimes without their permission. Wrona’s daughter granted permission for that relationship to be disclosed.

Wrona’s next scheduled court date is August 1. At that time a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.

Park City
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
