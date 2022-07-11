Park City lawyer Joe Wrona has first court appearance on rape charge

Joe Wrona appeared in court virtually Monday morning before Third District Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona formally heard the charge against him, which is one count of first-degree felony rape.

The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred in March.

In addition, Mrazik granted the prosecutor’s request for a protective order, which means Wrona can’t contact the alleged victim through any means.

Wrona remains free after surrendering his passport to authorities last month. Prosecuting attorney Joe Hill said an arrest warrant was ordered when the charges were first filed, but attorneys on both sides negotiated for Wrona to remain out of jail as long as he didn’t have his passport. Hill said that was because Wrona could be considered an international flight risk.

Wrona may still travel within the United States.

Hill said the specific nature of the relationship between Wrona and his alleged victim gave prosecutors reason to believe there was no threat to public safety.

The victim named in the charging documents is Wrona’s 23-year-old daughter.

KPCW does not name or provide identifying details about victims of sex crimes without their permission. Wrona’s daughter granted permission for that relationship to be disclosed.

Wrona’s next scheduled court date is August 1. At that time a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.