local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 12, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM MDT
LNH 08-12-22.png

Today on the Local News Hour: (8:24) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan gets ready for ack to school. (24:59) Sierra Quitiquit discusses her role as a NATO US Youth Protect the Future Representative and her organization Plastic Free Fridays (37:07) Jenny Hardy with Timpanogos Valley Theater has details on the production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night running August 19th-22nd.

(4:13) Mountain Trails Foundation Weekly report
(5:51) Summit County Council gets an earful from property owners about tax increases
(23:27) Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week
(44:06) Summit County gets $25 million public transportation grant from federal government
(45:47) City answers resident questions about fractional ownership in open house next week
(47:21) Friday film review of "The Princess"

Local News Hour South Summit School DistrictGreg MaughnSierra QuitiquitPlastic Free Friday's Time For BetterTimpanogas Valley Theater
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger