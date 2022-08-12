Local News Hour | August 12, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour: (8:24) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan gets ready for ack to school. (24:59) Sierra Quitiquit discusses her role as a NATO US Youth Protect the Future Representative and her organization Plastic Free Fridays (37:07) Jenny Hardy with Timpanogos Valley Theater has details on the production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night running August 19th-22nd.
(4:13) Mountain Trails Foundation Weekly report
(5:51) Summit County Council gets an earful from property owners about tax increases
(23:27) Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week
(44:06) Summit County gets $25 million public transportation grant from federal government
(45:47) City answers resident questions about fractional ownership in open house next week
(47:21) Friday film review of "The Princess"