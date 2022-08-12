Time For Better

Today on the Local News Hour: (8:24) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan gets ready for ack to school. (24:59) Sierra Quitiquit discusses her role as a NATO US Youth Protect the Future Representative and her organization Plastic Free Fridays (37:07) Jenny Hardy with Timpanogos Valley Theater has details on the production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night running August 19th-22nd.

