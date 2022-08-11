© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County gets $25 million public transportation grant from federal government

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT
HVT High Valley Transit bus old town transit center 6-6-2022.jpg
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Among the items the grant will fund are five new electric vehicles.

Federal grant money will pave the way for dedicated electric bus lanes along S.R. 224.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that Summit County will receive $25 million to upgrade bus services, including giving them a lane of their own. 

The $25 million will fund 12-foot-wide dedicated bus lanes in both directions along State Route 224 between Kimball Junction and Park City.

It will also pay for two new bus rapid transit stations, upgrade existing stations, and five new electric transit vehicles.

In addition, intersections along the corridor will be upgraded.

Kim Carson, chair of the High Valley Transit Board of Trustees, said the money will expand access to public transit, so more people will ride the bus. She also highlighted that the projects covered by the grant will help the environment by reducing car trips and emissions.

Carson said High Valley was thrilled about the grant, which she called highly competitive. This year was the fifth time Summit County tried to secure such a grant, and the first time it succeeded.

The Utah Department of Transportation also announced earlier this year it would spend $30 million on bus rapid transit on 224, with the majority of that money expected to fund right-of-way land purchases along the road.

Buttigieg’s announcement said applications for grants were evaluated based on criteria like safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life and community connectivity.

Summit County
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger