Summit County gets $25 million public transportation grant from federal government

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that Summit County will receive $25 million to upgrade bus services, including giving them a lane of their own.

The $25 million will fund 12-foot-wide dedicated bus lanes in both directions along State Route 224 between Kimball Junction and Park City.

It will also pay for two new bus rapid transit stations, upgrade existing stations, and five new electric transit vehicles.

In addition, intersections along the corridor will be upgraded.

Kim Carson, chair of the High Valley Transit Board of Trustees, said the money will expand access to public transit, so more people will ride the bus. She also highlighted that the projects covered by the grant will help the environment by reducing car trips and emissions.

Carson said High Valley was thrilled about the grant, which she called highly competitive. This year was the fifth time Summit County tried to secure such a grant, and the first time it succeeded.

The Utah Department of Transportation also announced earlier this year it would spend $30 million on bus rapid transit on 224, with the majority of that money expected to fund right-of-way land purchases along the road.

Buttigieg’s announcement said applications for grants were evaluated based on criteria like safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life and community connectivity.