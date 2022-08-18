© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 18, 2022

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 08-18-22.png

Today on the Local News Hour: (8:02) Wasatch Taxpayers Association members Tracy Taylor and Andrew Averett highlight problems with property tax valuation in Wasatch County that's resulted in taxes quadrupling for some; they also discuss Wasatch County School District's plan to approve $160 million in bonds Thursday that residents don't vote on. (30:45) Park City Film Director Katy Wang has details on Thursday’s special screening of The Wobblies and a preview of the opening of the Santy for weekend films. (40:17) KPCW GM Renai Miller and Development Director Sarah Ervin have details about Friday’s Back Alley bash and next week's 4-day pledge drive.

(3:00 ) Julie Ann Burns’ sister speaks out on her death, daughters’ futures

Tags

Local News Hour Wasatch County Taxpayers AssociationTracy TaylorAndrew AverettPark City FilmKaty WangKPCW Summer Pledge DriveRenai Bodley MillerSarah Ervin
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher