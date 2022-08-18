Local News Hour | August 18, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour: (8:02) Wasatch Taxpayers Association members Tracy Taylor and Andrew Averett highlight problems with property tax valuation in Wasatch County that's resulted in taxes quadrupling for some; they also discuss Wasatch County School District's plan to approve $160 million in bonds Thursday that residents don't vote on. (30:45) Park City Film Director Katy Wang has details on Thursday’s special screening of The Wobblies and a preview of the opening of the Santy for weekend films. (40:17) KPCW GM Renai Miller and Development Director Sarah Ervin have details about Friday’s Back Alley bash and next week's 4-day pledge drive.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.