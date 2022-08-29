Local News Hour August 29, 2022
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (6:35) High Valley Transit District board member David Geffen with an update on new facilities and regional transportation, (22:17) U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Executive Director Justin Koski has details about the upcoming golf fundraiser and (33:54) Girl Scout Gold Award candidate Alli Macuga talks about her project to make the Children's Justice Center more kid-friendly.
(2:04) Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
(20:09) High School Friday night football recap
(29:52) PCHS Miners' QB "doing well" after tackle on Friday night
(31:20) Park City Planning Commission seeks members with land use experience
(40:15) State advises Wasatch County against ‘drastic’ action to solve property tax inequities
(43:16) Wildfire mitigation on the Treasure Hill open space
(46:50) Wasatch High School launches American Sign Language class