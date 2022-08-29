© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour August 29, 2022

Published August 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (6:35) High Valley Transit District board member David Geffen with an update on new facilities and regional transportation, (22:17) U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Executive Director Justin Koski has details about the upcoming golf fundraiser and (33:54) Girl Scout Gold Award candidate Alli Macuga talks about her project to make the Children's Justice Center more kid-friendly.

(2:04) Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
(20:09) High School Friday night football recap
(29:52) PCHS Miners' QB "doing well" after tackle on Friday night
(31:20) Park City Planning Commission seeks members with land use experience
(40:15) State advises Wasatch County against ‘drastic’ action to solve property tax inequities
(43:16) Wildfire mitigation on the Treasure Hill open space
(46:50) Wasatch High School launches American Sign Language class

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
