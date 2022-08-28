PCHS Miners' QB "doing well" after tackle on Friday night

According to Chase’s mom, Senta, her son is doing well and will be back playing as soon as his doctor gives the green light. But she admits it was a bit frightening when Chase didn’t get up quickly after going down.

According to KPCW football announcer Pete Gillwald, Chase was hit in the middle of the 4th quarter. His pass was intercepted and during the run back, he got caught up in the tackle happening on the sideline.

“It was so far away from where we were standing, you couldn't really see what was going on and so for the longest time, we didn't really know who the injured player was. And then they brought in the EMTs and they basically strapped him, backboarded him, and did all the things you would normally see people do for potential spinal injuries -- just stabilizing them. And then finally, they were able to get him up on a gurney and then they took them to the hospital. From what I understand that they did a CT scan on his head and neck that all came back negative.”

Senta says the trip to the hospital was precautionary and Chase’s helmet wasn’t removed until doctors could examine his neck. He will now follow basic concussion protocol just to be safe.

Whether Chase plays this Friday night at East High School Senta says remains to be seen.

The Miners beat the Green Canyon Wolves 30 to 6.