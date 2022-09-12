Local News Hour | September 12, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:07) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant who has a monthly update, (26:18) then Nann Worel and Malena Stevens join the show to discuss tomorrow's city council meeting regarding Utah's Olympic bid, (39:16) and finishing the hour is Park City Education Foundation Programs Director Kara Cody who has details on one of the organization's eight Signature Initiatives: PCCAPS.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.