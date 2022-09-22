Local News Hour | September 22, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher interviews: (7:21) North Summit Unite organizers Anita Lewis and Lynn Wood have details on Saturday's NSU Regional Round Up (20:12) Park City Trails and Open Space manager Heinrich Deters and Kate Napier-Janz with Alpine Forestry are looking for residents to fill out the community wildfire risk assessment and (37:11) St. Mary's Volunteer Food Bank Coordinator Sarah Dellenbach who talks about the many charitable causes the church provides to the community.
