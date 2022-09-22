© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 22, 2022

Published September 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 09-22-22.png

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher interviews: (7:21) North Summit Unite organizers Anita Lewis and Lynn Wood have details on Saturday's NSU Regional Round Up (20:12) Park City Trails and Open Space manager Heinrich Deters and Kate Napier-Janz with Alpine Forestry are looking for residents to fill out the community wildfire risk assessment and (37:11) St. Mary's Volunteer Food Bank Coordinator Sarah Dellenbach who talks about the many charitable causes the church provides to the community.

(2:53) Park City School Board challenges the constitutionality of state book ban policy
(45:43) Ski Butlers Founder Bryn Carey says Alterra acquisition will fuel further growth
(48:30) Heber airport open house to present future options, answer public’s questions

Tags
Local News Hour North Summit UniteAnita LewisLynn WoodHeinrich DetersSt. Mary’s ChurchSarah Dellenbach
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher