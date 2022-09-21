Heber airport open house to present future options, answer public’s questions

In a public quarterly meeting Thursday, Heber City will reveal future development options it’s considering with its airport.

As part of a master planning process the Heber Valley Airport is undergoing, the meeting Thursday evening will present multiple possible options for the evolution of the airport.

The planning began in 2020, then went on a pause during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City and airport officials say the eventual goal is to upgrade the facilities to accommodate the planes that use it. Airport traffic is controlled by the Federal Aviation Administration, which funds the majority of airport costs. Because of increased traffic, especially among faster planes, the FAA requires the city to upgrade its facilities for that type of aircraft.

During a Heber Valley Airport Board meeting earlier this year, consultant Curt Castagna said the primary focuses are the runway and taxiway. Airport officials have said the master plan could also include changing the hangar layout and adding public attractions.

It’s happening Thursday at 7 p.m. at Heber Valley Elementary, 730 South 600 West in Heber City. A city release says city and airport staff will stick around to answer all questions members of the public may have.

The Heber Valley Airport in southern Heber City serves exclusively private flyers. It’s seen an uptick in regular traffic in recent years and is known for becoming busiest during the early winter months. However, flight data shows its numbers have also increased significantly year-round in recent years.

