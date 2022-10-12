Local News Hour | October 12, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: () Summit County public lands manager Jess Kirby and emergency manager Kathryn McMullin discuss the Parleys Canyon project and importance of wildfire fuels reduction efforts, () then local historian Sandra Morrison shares details on a free lecture at the historic Echo Church Saturday, () and finishing the hour is U.S. Ski and Snowboard director of marketing and communications Courtney Harkins with the latest on teams and upcoming winter season.
