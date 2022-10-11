© 2022 KPCW

North Trailhead connects Park City, Skyridge trail networks

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM MDT
skyridge trails.png
Skyridge
Located at the "You Are Here" point on the map, the Skyridge North Trailhead offers access to several new trails.

With a new trailhead in Wasatch County, Park City and Skyridge are accessible to each other by trails.

A newly opened trailhead serves as a connection between trail systems in Park City and the Skyridge development. Local trail builders hope to see more interconnectedness between Wasatch Back trail systems in the future.

The Skyridge development just opened its new North Trailhead to the public. It’s located just inside the Wasatch County line near the northern tip of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

For people who live in the development or use the trails there, it’s the first opportunity to walk or ride for travel between Wasatch County and Park City. The North Trailhead is located on Jordanelle Parkway, which connects to Park City’s vast trail network via the Rail Trail.

One downhill trail, Big Dipper, is brand new and only open to bikers. The new trailhead also grants access to several other newer biking and hiking trails, which range from half a mile long to 2.5 miles. It has 14 parking spaces.

The Mountain Trails Foundation helped build the trails and open the new trailhead. Executive Director Lora Smith said it’s a step toward a larger future goal — joining Park City’s trail network with the one in the Heber Valley.

“When we look at the Wasatch Back as a whole, eventually, the goal is to connect the trail systems. It helps to disperse trail use. It helps to improve the trail experience and safety.”

Smith didn’t have an exact timeline for when that connection might happen.

She also reminded the public that e-bikes are more commonly allowed in Wasatch County than they are in Park City, where they aren’t permitted on most trails.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County.
