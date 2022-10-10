New cell phone scam in Summit County targets people helping strangers

A courtesy clerk who works at Smith’s was approached by a woman in the grocery store parking lot on Saturday evening. According to Captain Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office the woman asked the Smith’s employee if she could borrow her phone.

When the employee let her, the woman apparently opened the Venmo app on the phone and quickly sent someone $1,200.

Wright said the sheriff’s office doesn’t deal with this type of scam often, although he wants the public to know that loaning a stranger a smart phone comes with inherent risks because of all the sensitive information stored on devices.