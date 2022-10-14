Local News Hour | October 14, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (7:01) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan who has an update from this month's board meeting, (25:17 ) then Ed and Lynn Rutan - co-chairs of the Recovery and Reintegration committee for the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance discuss the formation of Club Free which provides alcohol/substance free events, (37:54) and finishing the hour is Kathleen Barlow founder of Women's Inspired Network who talks about the future of the organization now that she is stepping down.
(1:45) The weekly mountain trails report with Lora Smith of Mountain Trails Foundation.
(4:55) Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
(35:05) World Cup season opens as US athletes wrap up their training in Park City and around the world
(47:24) Which resort will be first to open this ski season
(48:16) Heber City Council considers master plan on airport update