local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 14, 2022

Published October 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (7:01) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan who has an update from this month's board meeting, (25:17 ) then Ed and Lynn Rutan - co-chairs of the Recovery and Reintegration committee for the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance discuss the formation of Club Free which provides alcohol/substance free events, (37:54) and finishing the hour is Kathleen Barlow founder of Women's Inspired Network who talks about the future of the organization now that she is stepping down.

(1:45) The weekly mountain trails report with Lora Smith of Mountain Trails Foundation.
(4:55) Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
(35:05) World Cup season opens as US athletes wrap up their training in Park City and around the world
(47:24) Which resort will be first to open this ski season
(48:16) Heber City Council considers master plan on airport update

Local News Hour South Summit School DistrictGreg MaughanEd RutanLynne RutanSummit County Mental Wellness AllianceClub FreeKathleen BarlowWomen's Inspired Network
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
