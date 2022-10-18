Local News Hour | October 18, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
In today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (2:42) KPCW General Manager Renai Bodley Miller and retired reporter Rick Brough talk about KPCW founder Blaire Feulner, who passed away Sunday night (09:05); Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission Executive Director Jennifer Yim explains how voters can find out more about the 63 judges on the ballot this election; (22:11) then Park City school board candidate Meredith Reed joins the show to discuss her campaign; (37:09) and finishing the hour is Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with Michelle De Haan water quality treatment manager for Park City Municipal and Recycle Utah volunteer David Nicholas with a monthly update.
(19:47) Park City school board takes up its sensitive reading materials policy Tuesday
(35:09) Traffic stopped on I-80 during blasting in Parleys Canyon pit
(47:38 ) Wasatch County crash leaves one motorcyclist dead, passenger in critical condition : AirMed disptached to I-80 for crash victim, woman in labor