Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 18, 2022

Published October 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT
In today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (2:42) KPCW General Manager Renai Bodley Miller and retired reporter Rick Brough talk about KPCW founder Blaire Feulner, who passed away Sunday night (09:05); Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission Executive Director Jennifer Yim explains how voters can find out more about the 63 judges on the ballot this election; (22:11) then Park City school board candidate Meredith Reed joins the show to discuss her campaign; (37:09) and finishing the hour is Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with Michelle De Haan water quality treatment manager for Park City Municipal and Recycle Utah volunteer David Nicholas with a monthly update.


(19:47) Park City school board takes up its sensitive reading materials policy Tuesday
(35:09) Traffic stopped on I-80 during blasting in Parleys Canyon pit
(47:38 ) Wasatch County crash leaves one motorcyclist dead, passenger in critical condition : AirMed disptached to I-80 for crash victim, woman in labor

Local News Hour Jennifer YimUtah Judicial Performance Evaluation CommissionPark City School BoardMeredith ReedRecycle UtahCarolyn WawraBlaire Feulner
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
