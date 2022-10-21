Local News Hour | October 21, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests are: (9:46) Summit County Public Lands Manager Jess Kirby, who talks about an upcoming wildfire awareness event and winter prescribed burns, (26:45) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses the upcoming bus route and microtransit in the Heber Valley, (33:51) and finishing the hour is Utah Highway Patrol officer Cameron Rodin with snow driving and winter weather tips.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.