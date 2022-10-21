© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 21, 2022

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests are: (9:46) Summit County Public Lands Manager Jess Kirby, who talks about an upcoming wildfire awareness event and winter prescribed burns, (26:45) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses the upcoming bus route and microtransit in the Heber Valley, (33:51) and finishing the hour is Utah Highway Patrol officer Cameron Rodin with snow driving and winter weather tips.

(2:43) KPCW's founder, Blaire Feulner, dies at age 70
(22:54) HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
(24:50) Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter
(45:42) A new system to evaluate Utah’s judges gives voters information about the bench

