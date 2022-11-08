Local News Hour | November 8, 2022
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (4:37)
Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner and Development Director Andy Cier have details about this week's autumn harvest and auction (23:15)
Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday (34:29)
Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers. (37:55)
Park City Mountain base parking reservations go live Wednesday at noon (47:12)