Local News Hour | November 8, 2022

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM MST
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (4:37)

Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner and Development Director Andy Cier have details about this week's autumn harvest and auction (23:15)

Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday (34:29)

Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers. (37:55)

Park City Mountain base parking reservations go live Wednesday at noon (47:12)

Where to drop your ballot and vote on Election Day (48:39)

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
