Where to drop your ballot and vote on Election Day

The 2022 General Election will be conducted primarily by mail with paper ballots. There are ten ballot drop-off boxes throughout Summit County and five in Wasatch County. Ballots can be dropped into a ballot drop-off box between now and Tuesday at 8 p.m. when the polls close. You can find the locations by clicking on the links above. Best of all dropping your ballot into a ballot drop-off box doesn’t require a stamp.

Early voting is also underway today until 5 p.m. at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction and at the County Courthouse in Coalville. Early voting in Wasatch County ended on Friday.

You must bring either one photo identification, which includes a Utah driver’s license, U.S. passport, or an ID card issued by the state or federal government, or two non-photos IDs that prove your name and current residence, including a current utility bill, bank or other financial account statement, a certified birth certificate or social security card.

In-person day of voting can be done at four locations in Summit County including the County Courthouse in Coalville, Kamas Services Building, Park City Municipal Building and the Sheldon Richins Building.

In Wasatch County, voters can mark their ballot at the County Administration Building on Main St. or the Wasatch County Outdoor Arena on Southfield Road.

While ballot verification and counting is taking place as ballots arrive in the clerks’ offices, vote tallies are not released until after the polls close.

Tune into KPCW Tuesday night for live reports of both local and national coverage of the mid-term elections. While we don’t expect to have any local results until after 9 p.m., NPR will be covering the tight congressional races all evening long.