Local News Hour | November 22, 2022

Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab (02:57)

Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond (04:56)

Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office, with $3B budget, gets new director (18:11)

Toys for Tots: Dec. 1 is last day to bring gift (33:24)

A proposed 19.9% tax increase for Basin Recreation goes to public hearing Dec. 14 (38:40)

Artists wanted for Coalville art installation (40:23)

Sheriff’s report: fraud at the Waldorf Astoria, wrong way driver and cocaine bust on I-80 (45:34)