© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 22, 2022

Published November 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
open space winter Summit County-Leslie Thatcher.jpg
Leslie Thatcher
/
Summit County is ready to spend $50M to protect open space.

Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab (02:57)

Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond (04:56)

Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office, with $3B budget, gets new director (18:11)

Toys for Tots: Dec. 1 is last day to bring gift (33:24)

A proposed 19.9% tax increase for Basin Recreation goes to public hearing Dec. 14 (38:40)

Artists wanted for Coalville art installation (40:23)

Sheriff’s report: fraud at the Waldorf Astoria, wrong way driver and cocaine bust on I-80 (45:34)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher