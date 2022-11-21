Sheriff’s report: fraud at the Waldorf Astoria, wrong way driver and cocaine bust on I-80

On Friday, the Waldorf Astoria in Canyons Village reported that one of its guests, a 31-year-old Oakland man, failed to pay a roughly $6,500 bill.

The man and two friends had stayed for two days, and the hotel reported that the trio were getting spa treatments and ordering room service.

When it was time to check out, the man’s credit card did not go through. He then emailed the front desk a photo of someone else’s drivers license with a credit card, which was also declined.

He later attempted to pay with seven different credit card numbers that he did not have physical cards for.

“Their system actually told them that some of the credit card numbers he was providing were fraud,” said Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright.

The man was eventually arrested for theft of services, possession of another’s identification documents, unlawful use of a credit card, and two counts of a controlled substance.

“It’s certainly not common," Wright said of the incident. However, he added that he's seen similar cases in his 16 years with the department.

Friday night, an alleged drunk driver was reportedly traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the US-40 interchange. The 25-year-old man from San Antonio was stopped by deputies, and after failing a sobriety test, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Wright said that if people ever find themselves driving in such a situation, they should immediately call 911 and try to get out of the way and slow down. He said the majority of times law enforcement encounters wrong way drivers, they are often under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Also Friday night, police stopped a car on I-80 near Coalville because its tail light was not working.

During the stop, a police dog was sent to investigate, and signaled the presence of narcotics. A search yielded 2.1 kilograms of cocaine and a gun. The street value of a kilogram of cocaine typically sells for thousands of dollars, but can vary widely by location.

“There’s no secret that drug traffickers typically head from the West coast and go use I-80," Wright said. "The interstates across the country are known for drug trafficking. We’ve seen that for many years up in Summit County.”

The driver and passenger, both from a Chicago suburb, were arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.