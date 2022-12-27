© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 27, 2022

By Roger Goldman
Published December 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report (2:01)

Park City Chamber Bureau readies for new projects in 2023 (3:32)

Park City hotel bookings down 20% in December (6:44)

Slamdance Festival Manager Lily Yasuda with details on the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival (9:12)

UDOT Region Two communications manager Kylar Sharp talks about big projects UDOT completed in 2022 as well as look ahead at 2023 (22:49)

Utah News Service update on slowing economy (33:07)

Friday Film reviewer Rick Brough and Summit County Librarian Destiny Grose have details about the special free screening of "Soylent Green," Thursday, Dec. 29th 6 p.m. at the Summit County Library, Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. (34:54)

County Attorney says Silver Summit man did not sell fentanyl-laced pot (48:56)

Local News Hour UDOTSlamdance Film FestivalSummit County Library
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
