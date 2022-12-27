Local News Hour | December 27, 2022

Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report (2:01)

Park City Chamber Bureau readies for new projects in 2023 (3:32)

Park City hotel bookings down 20% in December (6:44)

Slamdance Festival Manager Lily Yasuda with details on the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival (9:12)

UDOT Region Two communications manager Kylar Sharp talks about big projects UDOT completed in 2022 as well as look ahead at 2023 (22:49)

Utah News Service update on slowing economy (33:07)

Friday Film reviewer Rick Brough and Summit County Librarian Destiny Grose have details about the special free screening of "Soylent Green," Thursday, Dec. 29th 6 p.m. at the Summit County Library, Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. (34:54)

County Attorney says Silver Summit man did not sell fentanyl-laced pot (48:56)

