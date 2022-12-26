Park City Chamber Bureau readies for new projects in 2023

Coming up in 2023, the Park City Chamber Bureau will be redesigning and relaunching its http://www.visitparkcity.com website – a website that is geared toward visitors, but is also a great resource for locals to find out what’s going on in the area.

Additionally, Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff says they’ll be growing the Park City Chamber pages on the website, which will become an evergreen tool for local businesses to provide resources for all Summit County businesses.

Additionally, the chamber will be collaborating with the staff of the Park City Community Foundation and Mountainlands Community Housing Trust to develop a county-wide housing survey.

“We're working on developing that survey just so that we have a better understanding of the need,” Wesselhoff said. “Of course, the county and the city are involved in that. And it's an important issue. It impacts our residents, our employees, our businesses, our level of service -- it impacts tourism in so many meaningful ways and we want to make sure that we understand the need as we move forward and a lot of great projects getting approved in the community and in the city. And that's really important for the work that we're doing.”

The chamber is also working to develop a business toolkit and they’re working closely with the Park City Area Lodging Association to create education messaging for visitors to better inform them about issues like reducing traffic and recycling. She’s hopeful that can get done before the summer season.

“We’re starting with the lodging industry,” Wesselhoff said. “We've met with them a couple of times to understand their needs and providing them resources that are consistent across the entire industry that they can use for their employees regarding transit and transportation and business resources and employee resources, but also tools for them for their concierge to use for their frontliners to use so that they can help spread the word. Because we believe that every visitor we can get off the road that will ultimately improve our quality of life.”

By this summer, the chamber hopes to roll out a new trails website and is working with Mountain Trails Foundation and Basin Recreation to make that happen.

“We're working collaboratively to create one comprehensive website,” she said. “Also, Mountain Trails is working with Trailforks to enhance their messaging and information on some of the apps that are already being used by our recreationalists. But it's a really great opportunity to sort of put everything that is about trails in one place, including webcams at some specific parking areas for trail heads, so that visitors have a better understanding if there's parking available. If there isn't parking available and provide some other alternatives. And again, this is a tactic of the Sustainable Tourism plan to better manage visitor behavior once folks are in the area.”

Wesselhoff added that a lot of messaging the chamber, along with Park City and Summit County want to get out, is really just a matter of educating locals and visitors.