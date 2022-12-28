Local News Hour | December 28, 2022
Utah Avalanche Center Report (3:05)
Incoming storm brings heavy wind, causing lift holds at resorts (7:17)
Driver dead after head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir (9:38)
Anglers set new fishing records in Utah (10:52)
Slamdance Film Festival returns to Park City in January (13:47)
Canice Harte talks about joining Summit County Council (16:38)
Rhonda Sideris explains local impacts of current storm/flight crisis (32:25)
Chad Bracklesburg - Utah Avalanche Center talks about UAC's podcast (38:45)