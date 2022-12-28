© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 28, 2022

By Michelle Deininger
Published December 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Flight Cancelations.jpeg

Utah Avalanche Center Report (3:05)

Incoming storm brings heavy wind, causing lift holds at resorts (7:17)

Driver dead after head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir (9:38)

Anglers set new fishing records in Utah (10:52)

Slamdance Film Festival returns to Park City in January (13:47)

Canice Harte talks about joining Summit County Council (16:38)

Rhonda Sideris explains local impacts of current storm/flight crisis (32:25)

Chad Bracklesburg - Utah Avalanche Center talks about UAC's podcast (38:45)

Local News Hour
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger